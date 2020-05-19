Heather Malkiewicz
Heather Malkiewicz COLUMBIA Heather Malkiewicz, 41, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away May 15, 2020 at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on April 12, 1979 in Lexington, South Carolina to David and Marsha (Miller) Malkiewicz. Heather is survived by her sons, Brandon Freeman and Franklin Freeman; mother, Marsha Malkiewicz; brother, Joshua Malkiewicz; grandmother, Connie Miller; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and numerous friends. She was loved by all dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, David Malkiewicz. Heather's world was her boys. She did everything possible so that they had everything they needed or wanted. For many years, she was both a father and mother to her boys. We take comfort in the fact that we will see her again when God is ready for us to all come together. May God bless her soul, we know that she is watching over us; she is a true angel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA. The family will have a private visitation on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
