Helen Blackwood BATESBURG - Jesus came December 23, 2019 to receive unto Himself one of His earthly angels, you knew her as Helen P. Blackwood, 82; we called her Gannie. She is survived by the love of her life, Lloyd Blackwood. Their marriage lasted 64 years and produced another angel; their beloved daughter, Rhonda B. Mayo. She is also survived by a very special and loved son-in-law, Ray T. Mayo, Jr. "Raybird"; her grandson, Ryan L. (Tara) Mayo (Tara was such a devoted care taker); her great-grandson, Landon Mayo; her granddaughter, Blythe (Bobby) Larned, who was also a loving care taker; two great-grandsons, Taylor and Noah Larned; her grandson, William (Emma) Mayo, also a much appreciated care taker; and a precious little great-granddaughter, Mia Mayo. Also Surviving are her sisters, Hazel Swails, Harriett Coker, Hulda Hartley; and sister-in-law Gladys Powell. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow. Gerald McCants will be officiating. Interment will be at Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree Street, West Columbia, SC 29170 at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the at www.act.alz.org/donate or to St. Jude at . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019