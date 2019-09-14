Helen Boyle Baxter COLUMBIA - Helen "Woolie" Boyle Baxter passed away on September 12, 2019 in Columbia SC. She was born in Charlotte NC on March 18, 1927 to the late Albert Leopold Boyle and Callie Irvin Boyle. She attended St. Mary's in Raleigh, NC, and Queens College in Charlotte NC. Woolie relocated to Columbia in 1969. She retired as the head of daycare licensing for the State of South Carolina at the Department of Social Services. She is survived by a daughter, Christine Nelson (David) of Portland Oregon, sons, Dixon Baxter (Debbie) of Wilmington North Carolina, and Sam Baxter (Jill) of Columbia, South Carolina, Six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the Episcopal Home at Still Hopes. She was truly blessed to be surrounded by a caring staff who provided faith filled comfort. Her sense of humor and loving cheerful spirit will long be remembered by those who knew and loved her. A quote from Dr. Suess says it all about Woolie, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donation be made to the Still Hopes Residence Assistance Fund, 1 Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia SC, 29169.

