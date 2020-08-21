Helen Brunson Howell ORANGEBURG - On Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, Helen Brunson Howell, loving mother of Marvin Howell, Jr., and Avis Howell Gathers, departed this earthly life. She was born on June 4, 1931 in Calhoun County to the union of Peter C. and Rosa Lee Brunson. Helen was married to the late Marvin M. Howell a native of St. Matthews. She attended Mt. Caramel Elementary School and Wilkinson High School. In 1953, she graduated from South Carolina State College (now University) and was awarded a degree in Business Education. She, also, earned the Master's degree from the same institution. Professionally, for eighteen devoted years, she worked at South Carolina State College in the School of Education as an administrative assistant. In 1971, she embarked on a teaching career in Orangeburg School District Five as a business education teacher where she set high standards for her students. They respected their teacher because she was firm but fair. Following her retirement, she worked as a volunteer minority spokesperson for AARP. Helen traveled extensively at home and abroad attending conventions and joining friends and family on numerous cruises. She was a great hostess entertaining friends, even if she didn't know them. How could one forget her "stone stew"!! She was an excellent bridge player, who enjoyed many pleasurable hours playing the game with her friends. Helen was a member of St. Luke Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and choir member; life member of Beta Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; life member of NAACP; life member of SCSU National Alumni Association; member of SCSU State Club, SCSU Season Ticket Holder; South Carolina Education Association; and Thirteen Hearts Bridge Club. She leaves to cherish pleasant memories Marvin, Jr. (Henrietta); Avis Howell Gathers; Lenette Shanta (a special granddaughter raised in the home); brother Daniel Brunson; grandsons Marvin III and Michael; six great grandchildren; stepsister Josephine Kennerly; step granddaughter Cassandra Dunnings; brother- in-law Marcellous; three sisters-in-law Jometta Brunson, Carolyn Howell, Alma Brunson, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside Service for Mrs. Howell will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Belleville Memorial Gardens 2900 Belleville Rd. Orangeburg, SC. Rev. Karey Poinsette, Officiating. Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, the family requests no visitors at the residence. Public visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, SC. Face mask required for visitation and service. Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations may be sent to South Carolina State University Institutional Development Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund or St. Luke Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg, SC