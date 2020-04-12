Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Catherine Day Jameson. View Sign Service Information Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 (864)-232-6733 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Catherine Day Jameson SIMPSONVILLE, SC - Helen Catherine Day Jameson, 93, went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, FL to Bessie Hall Day and James Monroe Day on April 19, 1926. Helen moved with her parents to Batesburg-Leesville, SC, where she grew up as the oldest girl of 12 children. Helen graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School in 1944. Following graduation, she moved to Spartanburg, SC, where she lived with her Gunter cousins and worked at Spartan Mills until her marriage to Henly at Calvary Baptist Church in Spartanburg. They later settled in the Augusta Road area of Greenville, where she joined Augusta Road Baptist Church and remained as a member for more than 60 years. Her faith, dedication to family and hard work defined her life. During her lifetime, she worked at McCoy-Helgerson Construction, Gay and Taylor Insurance and Torres Electric, retiring at age 75. Beyond work, she was noted as an excellent cook and her family was blessed with many home-cooked meals and her special coconut cakes. Her grandchildren especially loved her homemade macaroni and cheese. She enjoyed flowers and old hymns, and in later life she remembered all the lyrics of the song, "Let Me Call You Sweetheart." Surviving are her children Jerrold Henly Jameson (Patsy) of Greenville, SC, Harriette Ann Tollman (Stan) of Simpsonville, SC, Susan Catherine Durgin (Bob) of Waxhaw, NC, and Joel Day Jameson (Heidi) of Leesville, S.C; sisters, Jimmie Ricard of Leesville, S.C., Shirley Jones of Batesburg, S.C., Ann Shealy (Roderick) of West Columbia, SC, Ruth Melton (Glenn) of Lexington, SC, Joyce Taylor of Gilbert, SC, Nancy Arrington (Aubrey) of N. Augusta, SC, and Jonelle Boozer of Batesburg SC; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; andnumerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Henly Callahan Jameson; two brothers, Parnell and James "Buddy" Day; and two sisters, Lois Rickard and Elizabeth Long. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to her caregivers from Anointed Care and also Regency Hospice. A private graveside service will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont, S.C. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Augusta Road Baptist Church, 1924 Augusta Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting

