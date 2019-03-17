Helen Chaplin HARTSVILLE - Funeral services for Helen Holland Chaplin, 84, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at West Hartsville Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Kevin Walters will officiate with burial in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home. Surrounded by her family, Helen Holland Chaplin went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 15, 2019. Born in Lee County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Edward Holland and Frances Segars Holland. Married for 64 years, she was the wife of William (Bill) Graves Chaplin.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Chaplin.
Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home
306 West Home Avenue
Hartsville, SC 29550
843-332-6531
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2019