Service Information Carter Funeral Home Ellerbe Chapel - Ellerbe 143 E. Church St. Ellerbe , NC 28338 (910)-652-5548 Visitation 1:45 PM - 2:45 PM Saron Baptist Church 123 Saron Church Road Ellerbe , NC Service 3:00 PM Saron Baptist Church 123 Saron Church Road Ellerbe , NC

Helen McFayden Covington WEST COLUMBIA - Helen McFayden Covington, 92, of Ellerbe, went to her Heavenly home Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia, SC. Services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday , October 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Saron Baptist Church, 123 Saron Church Road, Ellerbe, NC, with the Rev. Wayne Luck officiating. Burial will be in Chappell Cemetery following the services. The family will see friends from 1:45 - 2:45 prior to the service at the Church and at other times at her home. Helen was born August 22, 1927 in Richmond County, the daughter of the late Lonnie Angus and Lessie Harris McFayden. She is predeceased by her husband Truett Covington, her sisters, Marie Nicholson and Shirley Covington and brothers George McFayden, Buford McFayden and Ronald McFayden. After graduation from Ellerbe High School she attended and graduated from King's Business College in Charlotte, NC. She then began a 50-year career with Richmond County Bank which in later years became BB&T, from which she retired in 1997. She was a member of Saron Baptist Church where she served as a children's Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir and was the church treasurer for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Thompson (Johnny) of Columbia, SC; three grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kimberly) of Georgetown, Texas; Jason (Laura) of Lexington, SC; and Ansley (Richard) Westbrook of Lexington, SC. In addition, eight great grandchildren: Anna Grace Thompson, Charles Truett Thompson and Jeffrey Reid Thompson, Jr. of Georgetown, Texas; Charlotte Rhys Thompson and Catherine Anne Thompson of Lexington, SC; and John Marc "Jack" Westbrook, Caroline Elizabeth Westbrook and William Richard (Will) Westbrook of Lexington, SC. A sister, Dot Nicholson (James) of Ellerbe, NC, one brother-in-law Tom Covington (Marion), her nephew, whom she and Truett raised, Mike McFayden of Rockwell, NC. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Saron Baptist Church, P. O. Box 540, Ellerbe, NC 28338. Carter Funeral Home of Ellerbe is assisting the Covington Family. Condolences may be made online at

