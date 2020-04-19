Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Davis Inabinet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Davis Inabinet COLUMBIA Helen Davis Inabinet, beloved wife of George W. "Jack" Inabinet, Jr., died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born January 21, 1928 in Columbia, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late J. Robert and Magdalene M. Davis. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. Helen was employed with the South Carolina Employment Security Commission for more than thirty-seven years. Mrs. Inabinet loved her churches and her church families of Mt. Zion Methodist Church and Sandy Run Lutheran Church serving as a church school teacher, pianist, and director of the choir for more than fifty years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived for her family. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Ed Wilkes of Connecticut; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey W. and Libby Anne Inabinet of Columbia; granddaughters, Leigh Bailey and Lauren Laplante of Charleston; grandsons, Walker and wife, Chandler Inabinet of Columbia and Gus and Wynser Inabinet of Charlotte; great-granddaughters, Illy and Belle Laplante of Charleston and Adler Inabinet of Columbia; sister, Joyce D. Downey of Columbia; and her husband, Jack Inabinet of Sandy Run. She was predeceased by her sisters, Irene D. Zeigler, and Elizabeth D. Glenn, and a brother, J. Robert Davis, Jr. Due to the coronavirus, a private graveside service will be at Sandy Run Lutheran Church cemetery on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A livestream of the service will begin at 10:55 a.m. on the Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine Facebook page. Memorials may be made to the Sandy Run Lutheran Church, 1927 Old State Road, Swansea, SC 29160. Memories may be shared at

