Helen Dehon Mauldin COLUMBIA Helen Dehon Mauldin, 85, of Columbia, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Stuart, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Wilder Hamilton and Mary Dehon Mauldin. She graduated from Hampton High School, in Hampton, SC and attended the University of South Carolina, receiving an associate degree. While at USC, she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Her career was with Home Federal now South Carolina Federal, where she retired in 1996. She was a member of Saint Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church where she enjoyed being active in the choir. Helen was an enthusiastic collector and cat lover. Survivors include her sister, Harriet Mauldin Morris (Kenneth) of Columbia, SC; nieces and nephews, Julie Griner Powers (Robert) of Timmonsville, SC, Benji Griner (Sheila) of Charleston, SC, Sally Griner Raymond of Irmo, SC, Angie Griner Dowdy (Sam) of Barnwell, SC, Kenneth Morris (Dorothy) of Tappahannock, VA, Charles 'Chuck' Morris (Ragan) of Charleston, SC, Johnny Carson (Louise) of Jensen Beach, FL, Debbie Carson Mills (Terry) of Stuart, FL, Mike Carson (Cathy) of Port Orange, FL and Aimee Carson of Ocala, FL. Additionally she has many great- and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters and their spouses, B. Charlton and Mary Mauldin Griner from Barnwell, SC and Jack and Ann Mauldin Carson from Stuart FL, as well as her nephew, Joseph Raymond from Irmo SC. A family graveside service will be held in Hampton, SC, later. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Humane Society-Spay/Neuter/ Vaccine Clinic, 405 Greenlawn, Columbia, SC 29209, Pets Inc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170, Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212, or a charity of one's choice. Memories and Condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 22, 2020.