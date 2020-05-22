Helen Dehon Mauldin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Dehon Mauldin COLUMBIA Helen Dehon Mauldin, 85, of Columbia, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Stuart, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Wilder Hamilton and Mary Dehon Mauldin. She graduated from Hampton High School, in Hampton, SC and attended the University of South Carolina, receiving an associate degree. While at USC, she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Her career was with Home Federal now South Carolina Federal, where she retired in 1996. She was a member of Saint Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church where she enjoyed being active in the choir. Helen was an enthusiastic collector and cat lover. Survivors include her sister, Harriet Mauldin Morris (Kenneth) of Columbia, SC; nieces and nephews, Julie Griner Powers (Robert) of Timmonsville, SC, Benji Griner (Sheila) of Charleston, SC, Sally Griner Raymond of Irmo, SC, Angie Griner Dowdy (Sam) of Barnwell, SC, Kenneth Morris (Dorothy) of Tappahannock, VA, Charles 'Chuck' Morris (Ragan) of Charleston, SC, Johnny Carson (Louise) of Jensen Beach, FL, Debbie Carson Mills (Terry) of Stuart, FL, Mike Carson (Cathy) of Port Orange, FL and Aimee Carson of Ocala, FL. Additionally she has many great- and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters and their spouses, B. Charlton and Mary Mauldin Griner from Barnwell, SC and Jack and Ann Mauldin Carson from Stuart FL, as well as her nephew, Joseph Raymond from Irmo SC. A family graveside service will be held in Hampton, SC, later. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Humane Society-Spay/Neuter/ Vaccine Clinic, 405 Greenlawn, Columbia, SC 29209, Pets Inc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170, Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212, or a charity of one's choice. Memories and Condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved