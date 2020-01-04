Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Domingos Bull. View Sign Service Information Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg 3379 Columbia Rd Orangeburg , SC 29118 (803)-534-6621 Funeral service 12:00 PM Resurrection Lutheran Church 8160 Old State Road Cameron , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Domingos Bull CAMERON - Helen Domingos Bull, 95, wife of the late George Capers Bull, Jr., passed away on December 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 8160 Old State Road, Cameron, SC, with Pastor Eric Little officiating. The family will hold a private burial at Cameron Cemetery. Helen grew up in Griffin, GA, the daughter of Edith and Ed Domingos. She attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. In 1944, she married George and they were assigned to various Army bases prior to the last posting in the Panama Canal Zone. They settled in Cameron, George's hometown, and lived there for 65 years. A true Southern lady, Helen enjoyed entertaining and loved hosting the Sewing Club, Supper Club and Bridge Club. Her circle of friends expanded beyond the Cameron area to include many she met through antique car organizations. She enjoyed traveling with her family, particularly to England, but also to Scotland, Germany, Switzerland and Italy. As her daughters grew up, Helen supported their activities at school, church, and Scouts. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Her Sunday School class friends and church friends were very special. She was an accomplished seamstressher hands were never still. She smocked, needlepointed, cross-stitched and knitted, sharing many of her creations with others She is survived by daughters Jan Bull (Simpson) Burgess (Hugh) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Millie Bull Horton (Tom) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and Pat Bull Burgin (Jim) of Clarkesville, GA. She also leaves grandchildren Anne Porcher Simpson Lambert (Chris) of Simpsonville, SC, and George Bull Simpson (Susannah) of Columbia, SC. as well as great-granddaughters, Carson Anne Lambert and Campbell Grace Lambert and step great-grandson, Henry Cole. She was predeceased by three siblings. The family expresses appreciation to special caregivers Selena, Soffey, Sherri, and Amanda at Wellmore Daniel Island and to Lutheran Hospice for their support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Resurrection Lutheran Church, PO Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030, or to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Online condolences may be expressed at

