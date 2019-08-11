Helen Michael General COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Michael General will be held Monday at 12:00 noon at the Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are her daughter, Willerdean "Cookie" (Sheldon) Cooke; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 11, 2019