Helen Grogan COLUMBIA - Helen Jacqueline Mitchell Grogan was born in Columbia, SC, to Crawford T. Mitchell and Helen Lipsey Mitchell on April 19, 1929. Helen had a special love for academics. She was educated in the public schools of Richland County, at Howard Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia, SC. She attended St. Augustine College in Raleigh, NC; and she graduated from Benedict College in Columbia, SC, and the Columbia Teachers College, Columbia University, in New York City. She went on to teach elementary school for 37 years, in Richland County School District One (S.C.); and in St. Petersburg, FL. She retired from teaching in 1989. Helen became a member of the congregation at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, in Columbia, SC, at the age of six. She was very active in the church until she could no longer attend services regularly. She lived with her youngest daughter and son-in-law in Woodbridge, VA, for the last 10 years. When she would return to South Carolina with the support of the members of St. Luke's Altar Guild, she would attend services and meetings at the church, as her health allowed. Throughout her life Helen loved her church and church family. She attended weekly Bible study classes, served as president of the ECW (Episcopal Church Women), and of the Mary Martha Altar Guild. She also served as president of UTO (United Thank Offering), and was a member of the Quilters and Crafters, in the church. Always socially active, Helen was a bridge club member of Les Tallyettes; Jack and Jill of America, Inc.; and the Red Hats Society. She also served as the historian of the Jones McDonald Neighborhood Assoc. Helen was a beloved only child, and was preceded in death by her parents, Crawford T. Mitchell and Helen T. Lipsey Mitchell. On Thursday, March 19, 2020 the Lord whispered, "Peace be Thine" and Helen slipped from time to eternity. Helen leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter Karen Strickland (Joseph) and her grandchild Helen Strickland, of Columbia, SC; her son George Grogan (Raymond "Jay" Dawson) of Columbia, SC; and her daughter Stephanie Fuller (Bernard) of Woodbridge, VA; also, her Virginia grandchildren Tuesdae (Kevin) Bell, Knukeata Fuller, Terrance Fuller, Bernard (LeShea) Fuller II, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of cousins. The family would like to acknowledge Cousin Deborah Lipsey of Bristow, VA; John Rumph, Gwen Meadows and Julia Meadows, who were very dear to Helen, and who would often visit her in Virginia, from South Carolina. Also, we want to acknowledge the Honorable Mildred McDuffie, Henrietta Bynum, Edwina Fields, Carolyn Mallette and Wilhelmina McBride, all from Columbia, SC, and a very close and dear friend, Patricia Marshall Harris, from Philadelphia, PA. Today, and hereafter, we are celebrating Helen's time with us and congratulating her on her journey to salvation and everlasting life. We all anxiously look forward to our future times together, again. In the meantime, let us appreciate God's blessing of having her spirit live on, within all of us. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will announce memorial services to be held in Virginia and South Carolina at a later time.

