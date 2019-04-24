Helen Willard Harper WEST COLUMBIA- Helen Willard Harper, 87, went to be with our Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21. She died at her home with her surviving husband, Floyd Isom Harper, Jr. of West Columbia. They just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. She also is survived by their children all in the Columbia area: Helen "Lendy" Krantz (Gary), Floyd Isom Harper, III, and Patricia "Bit" Graham. Helen and Floyd were blessed with seven beloved grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Helen was a graduate of Duke University. She taught English and History prior to having a family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Bond and Coma Willard, and her sister, Patricia (Jack) Kennedy. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Helen Harper's honor to Student Ministries Scholarship Program at First Baptist Church of Columbia, 306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Helen's life will be celebrated in a private memorial service at Woodridge Memorial Gardens , April 24, 2019. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 24, 2019