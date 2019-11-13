Helen Jeanette Harrod Hilbish LEXINGTON, SC - Helen Jeanette Harrod Hilbish, 86, beloved wife for 57 years of the late Philip Lawrence Hilbish Jr. departed this earthly life on November 10, 2019 at her home in Lexington, SC. Born April 18, 1933 in Ingalls, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Johnnie Harrod and Mamie Estelle Hamilton Harrod. She was a 1951 graduate of Hermitage High School in Hermitage, Arkansas. Later she graduated from Drahn Business School of Little Rock. Soon, thereafter, she became an airline hostess for Trans Texas Airlines. In 1956 she met her husband to be and they married April 28, 1957. Mrs. Hilbish was foremost a follower of Jesus Christ, devoted wife, mother of 4, grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 6. In addition, she lived her life in service through her church and through service in various community and charitable ministries. She was known to have many lifelong friendships where ever she lived. Always giving special attention to those in need and who were alone. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care given through Compassionate Care Hospice and Caring Healthcare Agency. Survivors include: Two sons, David Lawrence Hilbish (Lisa) and John Philip Hilbish (Allison); two daughters, Doris Lynn DuBose (William) and Deborah Leigh Walker ( James ) 14 grandchildren , Christy Dietsche (Kevin), Hope Councill ( Ryan), Rebekah, Ericka, Jessica and David Hilbish Jr., Justin (Kimberly) and Brandon DuBose, Amy, Ian, Jamie and Emma Walker, Austin (Kristen ) and Lauren Hilbish; 6 great-grandchildren Eliana and Hannah Dietsche, Pamela and Brooklyn Councill, Ethan and Natalie DuBose, and 1 brother Marshall Harrod (Mary) of Brenham, Texas. Mrs. Hilbish was preceded by death by a daughter in law, Pamela Bozanek Hilbish. Pallbearers will be all the grandsons. The receiving of friends will be at 10AM Saturday followed by funeral service at 11AM Saturday at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Columbia S.C. with Dr. Dale B. Weldon officiating. Graveside service will follow in Sumter SC at Sumter Cemetery (700 West Oakland Avenue Sumter SC) at 3:30 PM Saturday with Rev. Dr. Clay Smith officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 6952 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia SC 29212 or Alice Drive Baptist Church 1305 Loring Mill Road, Sumter SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com. Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and Crematory 221 Broad St. Sumter SC, is in charge of the arrangements (803-775-9386).
Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2019