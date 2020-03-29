Helen Kelley Sanders COLUMBIA - Helen Kelley Sanders, 98, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Seneca, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Anderson Kelley and Hattie Sue Dixon Kelley. She was the wife of the late Fred Jack Sanders, US Navy (Ret.). Helen retired from JB White following a 30-year career where she was the Credit Manager. She was a member of Asbury Memorial UMC. Surviving is her daughter and son-in-law, Valorie Onley-Davis and Dan Davis; daughter-in-law, Linda Sanders; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Fred Jack Sanders, Jr.: granddaughter, Ashley Onley Pruitt; son-in-law, Donny Onley; four sisters; and one brother. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Asbury UMC. A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Full obituary and to sign the online guestbook visit www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020