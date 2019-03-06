Helen Lorene King ROCK HILL - Helen Lorene King, 91, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. She was the widow of Josh King and is survived by her two daughters, Shirley Ann Jackson (Floyd) of Catawba and Betty Jean "Jeanie" Inman (Arthur) of Liberty. Go to www.greenefuneralhome.net for full obituary.
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2019