Helen Lavern Goodson Cornish COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Lavern Goodson Cornish will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Gadsden, with burial to follow in the New Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Kingsville Community. A family visitation will be held Friday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Lower Richland Chapel. Surviving are: her daughter, Terrah (Jim) Haggard; son, Roger D. Carter; two granddaughters; brothers, Robert Goodson, Jerry (Mary) Goodson, and Marvin (Virginia) Goodson; sister, Darlene (James) Goodson Buchanan; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 23, 2019