Helen Lavern Goodson Cornish COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Lavern Goodson Cornish will be held today at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Gadsden, with burial to follow in the New Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Kingsville Community. Leevy's Funeral Home, Lower Richland Chapel is in charge. Surviving are: her daughter, Terrah (Jim) Haggard; son, Roger D. Carter; two granddaughters; brothers, Robert Goodson, Jerry (Mary) Goodson, and Marvin (Virginia) Goodson; sister, Darlene (James) Goodson Buchanan; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 24, 2019