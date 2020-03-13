Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Adams. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 332 E Main St Kingstree , SC 29556 (843)-355-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen M. Adams KINGSTREE - Helen McGill Shuler Adams passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Lord on March 11, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, South Carolina. Born to John Yancey and Pauline Watson McGill in the Cedar Swamp community of Williamsburg County on January 16, 1923, she outlived her ten brothers and sisters. She was also predeceased by two husbands: Molton Ancrum Shuler, a combat casualty of the Korean conflict in 1952, and Guy Dent Adams, who died of cancer in 1974. She is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Shuler McCutchen (Willie) and two sons, Malcolm Duane Shuler (Lawton) and Guy Dent Adams, Jr. (Linda Anne). She also leaves one grandson, Jonathan Shuler (Mandy), and four granddaughters, Elizabeth Shuler Griffin (Keith), Sarah McCutchen Schutte (Craig), Anne Miller Adams Harper (Walt) and Mary Webb Adams, as well as three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduation from Kingstree High School followed by Winthrop College in 1943, she worked briefly as a government decoding analyst for the Signal Corps in Washington, D.C. In 1944, she began a teaching career focused on early childhood education in Beaufort, South Carolina, before returning to continue in her beloved Williamsburg County. She worked as an elementary school teacher in the public schools and served as a Sunday school teacher for all ages. Her teaching efforts formed an integral part of Christian witness and education throughout the community. Despite the premature deaths of both husbands, she reared three children. She instilled in them lessons learned through her faith in Jesus, including the importance of service to others. She taught by example: she devotedly mentored individuals for years until they attained college degrees or became successful business owners; she instigated a furniture ministry to help those in need create a warm home; she worked tirelessly for numerous organizations such as the Kingstree Housing Authority, the Williamsburg County Council on Aging, the Disabilities and Special Needs Board - to name just a few. As an active member of Kingstree First Baptist Church, she opened her home to displaced travelers, hurricane victims, and summer youth workers. She would be the first to say, "To God be the glory" for being able to help meet the needs of others. A memorial service will be held at Kingstree First Baptist Church on Sunday, March 15, at 2 PM, followed by visitation in the family life center. Williamsburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingstree First Baptist for the family life center.

