Helen Myers Cameron COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Helen Myers Cameron, 81, will be held noon Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Nazareth Baptist Church Gervais. Street. Interment will follow in The Sandhill Memorial Park McCutchen Road Lake City, SC,. Public viewing will take place on today from noon until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Born in Pamplico, SC to Roy and Rada McNeil Myers on July 13, 1938, Helen received her education in the Florence County Schools. She continued her education and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from South Carolina State College now South Carolina State University. Helen met the love of her life, Dr. Henry T. Cameron, who she married upon graduating in May of 1960. She later received her Masters in Education from Central Connecticut State University. Helen's career as an educator spanned 40 years in various locations to include the New Haven (Connecticut) Public Schools, Nashville (Tennessee) Public Schools, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and lastly as the Division Chairperson of the Department of Office Systems Technologies at Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro, NC. Her personalized attention to students' learning was evident when her student honored her with the "Caught in the Act of Caring" award. Helen was active in local, regional and national organizations affiliated with higher education and civic engagement. Some of her affiliations included: Life Memberships in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the National Council of Negro Women. Helen was a founding member of the Genesis Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina where she served as president of the Missionary for many years. Upon relocation to Columbia, South Carolina, Helen became a member of First Nazareth Baptist Church and served faithfully in the Women's Working Ministry and the Church School Adult Class I. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Rada McNeil Myers, her husband Dr. Henry T. Cameron, sisters Betty Jean Shird and Roy Katha Myers and sister-in-love Nellie Redmond Williams. Helen is survived by her children, Anthony Cameron (Keeli) of Columbia, SC, Helene A. Cameron (Edward L. Williams, II) of LaPlata, MD, grandchildren Nicolaus, Alexa and Cory, sisters Grace Ann Myers of Florence, SC and Rada Alice Spears (James) of Pamplico, SC and her brother Samuel Myers (Diane) of Florence, SC, brothers-in-law Laurie Shird of Pamplico, SC and Dallas Cameron (Cleaver Belle) of Palm Bay, FL., sister in-laws Mary Cameron of Bridgeport, CT, Juanita Cameron of Palm Bay, FL and Martha Cameron of Orlando, FL, two very special and devoted nieces Angela Shird Glover (JD) of Chesapeake, VA and Jacqueline Shird Gary (Michael) of Florence, SC, a very special and devoted great niece, Brittany Nicole Glover of Charlotte, NC, sisters-in-love Elizabeth Howard of Woodbridge, CT, Betty Daniels Greenlee of Black Mountain, NC, brother in love, Willie Williams, Jr. of Columbia, SC, God-daughter Willease N. Williams of Columbia,SC and a host of other relatives, extended family and special friends.

