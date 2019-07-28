Helen McCrae Nobles COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Helen McCrae Nobles, 88, will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Helen was born September 10, 1930 in Mullins to James Duncan and Emma Britt McCrae. After she met and married her late husband, William Arch "June" Nobles, Jr. Together, they were employed by Krispy Kreme Doughnut Company for 36 years. She was blessed with three children, William Arch Nobles, III (Janet), Gail Nobles and Tammy June Gallagher (Daniel), nine grandchildren, William Arch Nobles, IV (Mindy), Robert Lee Nobles (Meghan), Andrew Bryan Nobles, Michael Daniel Gallagher, John Winston Spires, Jr., Ashley McCrae Crossland, Rachel Caroline Summerton (Jordan), Emily Elizabeth Crossland, William Ryan Gallagher, six great-grandchildren, Lucas, Ellie, Paxton, Emma, Asher, Jonah and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she is predeceased by her brothers, Archie McCrae, Thornton McCrae, a sister Margaret Johnson and daughter in-law, Janet Nobles. Helen was devoted to her faith; with her servants heart loved her church family and family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, being a childcare provider and studying her Bible. She is a member of Shandon Baptist Church and a former member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Carmen Novitsky with Love and Care Home Services for her devoted care and love. Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital Midlands, 7 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on July 28, 2019