Helen Rebecca Harmon
1941 - 2020
Helen Rebecca Harmon
August 8, 1941 - October 6, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina -
Helen Rebecca Harmon, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Agape Hospice Suites in Lexington.
She was a 1959 graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School and began her thirty-five year banking career at SCN Bank and retired from BB & T in 2003.
She was pre-deceased by her parents Thomas Reed Harmon and Louise Kitchings Harmon, her sisters Lois H. Howard (A.B.) and Judy H. Lewis (Herbert). Helen is survived by her sisters Patsy H. Acciardo (Andy) of West Columbia and Shirley H. Bennett (Brooks) of Lexington, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored immensely. May you rest in peace "Nedda."
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree St., West Columbia with the Pastor Bill Harmon officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association 1817 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
The family extends their gratitude to Agape Hospice in home care, especially "Miss Dee" and "Miss Lisa" and the entire Lexington staff for support and compassion during her final days.
Due to COVID-19, the family ask those attending to follow social distancing and wear a mask.
Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.



Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Celestial Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
