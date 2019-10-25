Helen Ruth Woods Wylie COLUMBIA, SC - Helen Ruth Woods Wylie was called from labor to reward on Friday, October 18, 2019. She entered this world on January 23, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Louis Craig and Virgie Woods Carter. She gave her life to Christ and joined Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. She matriculated through the public schools of Chester County with the class of 1962. Upon her completion, she had earned a certification in cosmetology. Ruth worked for The State Newspaper, Kelly Services, and M.B. Kahn Construction Company. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Bright Light Chapter #146. She leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters, Wanda (Daniel) Wylie Ervin and Janice Wylie; two brothers, Billy (Nannie) Craig and David (Gwen) Craig; four sisters, Tecolia Craig, Judy Craig, Alfreda (Charles) Falls, and Lula Bell Usher; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, special grandsons, Darryl Coleman, Jr., and Antonius "Tony" Hunter, Jr., Chaderick Chavis-Jackson, Aaron Ervin, Dantavious Coleman, and David (Shontell) Coleman; two great-grandsons, special cousin, Frances Bulchotz, Pemeco Baskerville, and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Wylie will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10:00 AM at Trinity Baptist Church, 2521 Richland Street, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2019