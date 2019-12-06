Helen Shaver Moser CAMDEN - Helen Shaver Moser, age 96, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Dixon, IL, she was the daughter of the late Nettie Blum and Clarence L. Shaver. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Kershaw County Library, 1304 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29021 or to Christian Community Ministries, PO Box 1712, Camden, SC 29021. Helen is survived by her son Robert M. Moser (Constance) of Seattle, WA; grandsons, Robert M. Moser, Jr. of Boston, MA, Andrew H. Moser (Emily) of Seattle, WA, William C. Moser, IV (Brianna) of Okinawa, Japan, and Ben Moser Walen of Grant Pass, Oregon; sister, Elizabeth Voorhees of Chadds Ford, PA; and daughter-in-law, Carole Mullins Moser. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, William C. Moser, Jr.; daughter, Mary E. Moser; son, William C. Moser, III; and brother Karl Shaver. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Moser family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019