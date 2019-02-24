Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Silver. View Sign

Helen L. Silver COLUMBIA - Helen L. Silver, 97, died Friday, February 22, 2019. Born on December 28, 1921 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph and Fannie Levinson. She worked in the VA Hospital along with her husband, Sol, who she was married to for 63 years. She was a member of various volunteer organizations in Columbia and was awarded numerous awards and citations for her community work. She was dedicated, loyal, caring, and loved her family dearly. Surviving are her son, Mitchell and daughter-in-law, Maria and her granddaughter, Marie. Graveside service will be private in Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Memories may be shared at

