Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM Holland Ave Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Holland Ave Baptist Church

Helen C Twitty WEST COLUMBIA - Helen C Twitty, 86, of West Columbia, SC, passed away November 12, 2019 at Morningside of Lexington after a short illness. She was born June 12, 1933 in Kershaw, SC to the late William C. and Addie Mae Cook. Helen is survived by sisters; Patsy C. Waters and Sandy C. Graham; nieces and nephews, Celeste W. Toole (Eric), Evelyn G. Pickens (Ley), Jim Graham (Tammy), Bob Graham; great nieces and nephews; Kathleen Toole, Meredith T. Brenton (Chris), Alex P. Reynolds (Zach), Hunter Pickens, James Graham, IV and Dianna Grace Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn T. Twitty also of Kershaw, SC her childhood love lasting throughout life until his death. Helen's career began with SCNB continuing through its merger with Wells Fargo and retiring as a Vice President with Wells Fargo National Bank. Helen was an active long time member of Holland Avenue Baptist Church; a choir member, teacher of Winsome Ladies Sunday School class, serving many years as church Treasurer, WMU. The family would like to give special thanks to the Morningside of Lexington staff for their extreme compassion and their giving of attention to her health care needs. The family also appreciates the love shown by the members of Holland Avenue Baptist Church during her time in assisted living. The family will receive friends at Holland Ave Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 1:30PM - 2:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Holland Avenue Baptist Church 801 12th Street, Cayce, SC 29033 Samaritan's Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 Baptist Foundation of SC Contribution Applied to: Account ID # C0040 W. Culp and Addie Cook Endowment Fund 190 Stoneridge Drive Columbia, SC 29210-8239 Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

