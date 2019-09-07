Helen U. Jordan BISHOPVILLE, SC - Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Helen Ulmer Jordan, 90, who entered into rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019, will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Piedmont Cemetery, with The Rev. Lin Kirkman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Bishopville, P.O. Box 144, Bishopville, SC 29010, or Morningside of Hartsville, 1901 W. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550 or McCoy Nursing Home, 207 Chappell Drive, Bishopville, SC 29010. Mrs. Jordan, the widow of Hamlin Huiet "Buck" Jordan, was born in Orangeburg, SC. She was a daughter of the late Willie C. and Lottie Bozart Ulmer. Her life revolved around her family and First Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary for over 25 years. She was an avid Carolina fan and a member of the University of South Carolina "Block C". She is survived by her two sons, Alan (Rebecca) Jordan of Bishopville, SC, Steven (Teresa) Jordan of Bishopville, SC; six grandchildren, Laura (Andy) Robinson, Shannon (Graham) Drayton, Lindsay (Rob) Brazell, Steven (Gretchen) Jordan, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Robinson, Jordan Robinson, Zana Grace Brazell, Noah Brazell, Monroe Jordan, Wallace Jordan. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Jordan; brother, Will Ulmer; sisters, Mary Uhl, Bunny Clark, Zell Neely, and Hazel Cooper.

