Helen Virginia Lawson Wooten COLUMBIA - Helen Virginia Lawson Wooten, 95, of Columbia passed from this world into the presence of Jesus, her Savior, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born April 17, 1924 in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Carroll M. and Lenora Irene Walker Lawson. Mrs. Wooten graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1973. She was a typing instructor at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia. Mrs. Wooten also served in the typing pool for General Doolittle while they trained in Columbia for the historic mission to perform a carrier-based air strike against Tokyo in 1942. Mrs. Wooten enjoyed many activities including cooking, gardening, tennis and card games; especially her bridge club. She also enjoyed beating her husband and children at bridge, although she never gloated over it. Mrs. Wooten was very fond of the annual family beach vacations on the SC coast with her husband, children, and eventually grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Wooten and the family treasured their time together. She was fond of saying "every day is like Christmas when your children are with you". Mrs. Wooten was a member of Forest Lake Church and sang in the church choir for over 30 years. Survivors include her children, Oscar Smith Wooten, Jr. (Marynell Jenkins) of Columbia, Cathy Wooten Culbertson (Rod) of Charlotte, NC, Richard McNair Wooten (Lisa Broome) of Chapin; daughter-in- law, Deckie Ward Wooten of Columbia; grandchildren, Jennifer Wooten Starnes (Kevin), Evan Wade, Charlie Wooten (Lochlan), Helen Culbertson Hale (Steve), Graham Wooten Culbertson (Hilary), Hunter Scott Culbertson (Devin), Tyler O'Dell Culbertson, Bailey Wooten, and Zach Wooten. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Haley, Kendall Jane, Carson, Mason, Matthew, Thomas, Ada, Fisher, and Callum. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Smith Wooten, Sr.; son, Charles Lawson Wooten; granddaughter, Kendall Marie Wooten, as well as five siblings. A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock, Monday, May 20th at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Ellen Fowler Skidmore and the Rev. Dr. Rod Culbertson officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church beginning at 10 o'clock, and from 4 until 6 o'clock on Sunday, May 19th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. Memorials may be sent to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at

