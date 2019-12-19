Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Virginia Palmer Sexton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Virginia Palmer Sexton OLYMPIA - Helen Virginia Palmer Sexton, 100, of Olympia, SC, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at home with her loving family. Daughter of Arthur C. and Sally Hinson Palmer, Helen was born December 1, 1919, in Columbia, SC. She worked for over 30 years as a weaver and trained other weavers in all of the Columbia mills. After the mills closed, she worked as a greeter in the garden center at Walmart and enjoyed dressing up for the holidays, particularly Halloween and Christmas. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Odo Sexton, Sr. and son Odo Sexton, Jr. Surviving are her daughters Sylvia Sexton Crider George, Eileen Gregory, Merita (Ferdinand) Koenig, and her sons John (Pat) Sexton, Charles Thomas (Linda) Sexton, and Stephen (Sarah) Sexton. She also had 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren. Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2pm at Thompson Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia, SC. Family will receive visitors before services beginning at 1pm. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

