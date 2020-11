Helen WhitakerSeptember 27, 1932 - November 7, 2020Camden, South Carolina - A memorial service for Helen Bayne Whitaker, 88, of Camden, will be held at 1:00 PM November 16, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 Dekalb Street, Camden, SC 29020. Helen died Saturday, November 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, or to, S. C. Presbyterian Retirement Communities Foundation, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to the Whitaker family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com