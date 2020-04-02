Helen Wilson Pohl COLUMBIA - Helen passed away Saturday March 28, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 10, 1935. She graduated from Oakwood high school in 1953. She attended Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Psychology and Early Childhood Education. She managed Daycare/Pre-schools both in Dayton, Ohio and Columbia, South Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frederick Pohl; daughters Kristen Spangler, Mary (John) Henry, Michele (Brian) Floyd and grandchildren Kaitlin (Hutch), Noah, Aislin (Justin), Alexandra, Maxwell (Alex), Emma, Nathaniel, and Zachary. She was the great grandmother of Drucilla, Levi, and Sofia. She is also survived by her sister, Natalie Harwood of Dayton, Ohio and her brother Peter (Patricia) Wilson of Monument, Colorado and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, L. Keith and Aimee C. Wilson and her daughter Erika W. Pohl. There will be memorial services at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Home, Columbia, South Carolina and at the Episcopal Church of St. Simon and St. Jude, Irmo, South Carolina. The dates to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Still Hopes Child Development Fund.

