Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helene Wunder Harms. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Helene Wunder Harms COLUMBIA Helene W. Harms was born in Fuerth, Germany on November 23rd, 1928 and died April 3rd, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Fritz Wunder and Kunigunde Meier Wunder. She once said she saw a UFO and yelled, "Hello"! Very politely she would say. She could cook anything and did including calves brains that she tried to disguise as pork chops. She was an amazing knitter and won eight South Carolina State Fair ribbons. She loved to swim but never put her head in the water. Her hair always up in a perfect bun and her makeup in place. When her husband died she became an honorary member of the Rotary Club in his stead. She was on PTA and voted every time there was an election. She never liked gossip and felt family business was only for family, but loved a good story and often was the good story. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Lt Col. Roy C. Harms and her brother, Fritz Wunder and sister, Elisabeth Denk. She is survived by her daughters, Heide Shanahan (Bill Shanahan), Holli Harms (David Walters), Heli Shelley (Jay Shelley), and Barbara Shelley, and her grandchildren, Faun Shreffler (Scott), Kirk Shanahan (Vicky), Vickie Lee (Steve Smith), Tim Shanahan (Melissa), Greg Flerx, Jr., Jayson Shelley (Nicole), Heather Shelley Pressley (Andrew), and Beatrice Walters. And her great-grandchildren, Owen Shreffler, Alexis and family, Sean and Conner Shanahan, Jason and Amy Smith, Will and Emma Shanahan and her great-great-grandchildren, Cole, Peyton and Sadie Smith, and Charlotte Shelley. A private graveside service will be held in Elmwood Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home cares about the health and well-being of the community that we serve. For your safety and convenience, Mrs. Harms' funeral service will begin live streaming at 12:50 p.m. on Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel's Facebook page:

Helene Wunder Harms COLUMBIA Helene W. Harms was born in Fuerth, Germany on November 23rd, 1928 and died April 3rd, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Fritz Wunder and Kunigunde Meier Wunder. She once said she saw a UFO and yelled, "Hello"! Very politely she would say. She could cook anything and did including calves brains that she tried to disguise as pork chops. She was an amazing knitter and won eight South Carolina State Fair ribbons. She loved to swim but never put her head in the water. Her hair always up in a perfect bun and her makeup in place. When her husband died she became an honorary member of the Rotary Club in his stead. She was on PTA and voted every time there was an election. She never liked gossip and felt family business was only for family, but loved a good story and often was the good story. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Lt Col. Roy C. Harms and her brother, Fritz Wunder and sister, Elisabeth Denk. She is survived by her daughters, Heide Shanahan (Bill Shanahan), Holli Harms (David Walters), Heli Shelley (Jay Shelley), and Barbara Shelley, and her grandchildren, Faun Shreffler (Scott), Kirk Shanahan (Vicky), Vickie Lee (Steve Smith), Tim Shanahan (Melissa), Greg Flerx, Jr., Jayson Shelley (Nicole), Heather Shelley Pressley (Andrew), and Beatrice Walters. And her great-grandchildren, Owen Shreffler, Alexis and family, Sean and Conner Shanahan, Jason and Amy Smith, Will and Emma Shanahan and her great-great-grandchildren, Cole, Peyton and Sadie Smith, and Charlotte Shelley. A private graveside service will be held in Elmwood Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home cares about the health and well-being of the community that we serve. For your safety and convenience, Mrs. Harms' funeral service will begin live streaming at 12:50 p.m. on Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DunbarDevine/ For full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close