Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helga Harris. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Helga Jutta Margot Elisabeth Harris COLUMBIA On Thursday, February 6, 2020, our loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, nanny, grandma, and oma, Helga Jutta Margot Elisabeth Harris, went to heaven peacefully in her home in Columbia, SC. Helga was 89 years old. Born February 23, 1930, in Oels, Germany, she was the only daughter of the late Martin Helmut Emil Ahrend (father) and Margot Henriette Gertrude Titze (Mother). She was married for more than 59 years to the love of her life, her sweetheart, Charles Junior Harris (deceased 2015). Helga devoted her entire life to her family and became a mother and grandmother to many people. She was a Lutheran by faith. Helga was born a German Citizen, and she proudly became a naturalized United States citizen after marrying Charles. She loved bingo, bowling, watching sports, and games of chance. She was the luckiest woman we knew, winning many times without even a strategy. During her adolescence, she helped her mother and father in the family bakery in Oels, Germany when she wasn't in school. She shared many stories of her and her school mates playing jokes on the teachers. Unfortunately, she seemed to get caught in every situation. During hard times after the war, at 15 years old, she had to help provide for her family, and friends/schoolmates in almost impossible conditions. Until recently, she would attend school reunions every two years. After marrying Charles Harris, she devoted her life to her growing family. She worked as needed to supplement the family's needs and to help with her husband's many businesses. She was always nurturing and tried never to say no. She was always properly dressed like the German Lady she represented and ensured her family members were too. Survivors include her brother Klaus and wife Resi Ahrend, daughter Heidi and husband Vance Dulin, daughter Linda Harris, Son Mark and wife Leslie Harris, Son Matthew Harris and wife Michele Harris, "Daughter" and best friend Lottie and husband David Prigge. Her grandchildren included, Angela (Tommy)Grubbs, SueAnn (Raymond) Sweatman, Jennifer Harris, Amber (Justin) Redmon, Megan Harris, Charles "Chase" Harris and "granddaughters" Shenna (Randy) Franklin, and Emilie (Brian) McConnell. Her great grandchildren included, Charlene, Mercedes, Savannah, Tessya, Dakota, Bailey, and Scarlett. Her great-great grandchildren included, Zakariya, Felicity, Aiden, Aaliyah, Colton, Chloe, Brooklyn, Kyler, and Karsten. Helga was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Rudolph and Hans-Christoph. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at 845 Leesburg Rd., Columbia, SC 29209 on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 6-8 PM. The funeral will be held at SeaCoast Columbia at 631 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, 29229 on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 10:00 am. It will be followed by a short graveside service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Pastor Chris Russo will officiate. Following the services, the family will be receiving family and friends at her home at 7612 Pinedale Dr., Columbia, SC 29223 for food and stories. The family especially thanks to a few people Janice Simpler for her compassionate care given over the last 2 years, and Laura Winger for always being a friend and getting anything she needed. The Family requests any donations to be given to the following: Seacoast Church 2049 Savannah Hwy, Charleston SC 29407 Oliver Gospel Mission Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Helga Jutta Margot Elisabeth Harris COLUMBIA On Thursday, February 6, 2020, our loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, nanny, grandma, and oma, Helga Jutta Margot Elisabeth Harris, went to heaven peacefully in her home in Columbia, SC. Helga was 89 years old. Born February 23, 1930, in Oels, Germany, she was the only daughter of the late Martin Helmut Emil Ahrend (father) and Margot Henriette Gertrude Titze (Mother). She was married for more than 59 years to the love of her life, her sweetheart, Charles Junior Harris (deceased 2015). Helga devoted her entire life to her family and became a mother and grandmother to many people. She was a Lutheran by faith. Helga was born a German Citizen, and she proudly became a naturalized United States citizen after marrying Charles. She loved bingo, bowling, watching sports, and games of chance. She was the luckiest woman we knew, winning many times without even a strategy. During her adolescence, she helped her mother and father in the family bakery in Oels, Germany when she wasn't in school. She shared many stories of her and her school mates playing jokes on the teachers. Unfortunately, she seemed to get caught in every situation. During hard times after the war, at 15 years old, she had to help provide for her family, and friends/schoolmates in almost impossible conditions. Until recently, she would attend school reunions every two years. After marrying Charles Harris, she devoted her life to her growing family. She worked as needed to supplement the family's needs and to help with her husband's many businesses. She was always nurturing and tried never to say no. She was always properly dressed like the German Lady she represented and ensured her family members were too. Survivors include her brother Klaus and wife Resi Ahrend, daughter Heidi and husband Vance Dulin, daughter Linda Harris, Son Mark and wife Leslie Harris, Son Matthew Harris and wife Michele Harris, "Daughter" and best friend Lottie and husband David Prigge. Her grandchildren included, Angela (Tommy)Grubbs, SueAnn (Raymond) Sweatman, Jennifer Harris, Amber (Justin) Redmon, Megan Harris, Charles "Chase" Harris and "granddaughters" Shenna (Randy) Franklin, and Emilie (Brian) McConnell. Her great grandchildren included, Charlene, Mercedes, Savannah, Tessya, Dakota, Bailey, and Scarlett. Her great-great grandchildren included, Zakariya, Felicity, Aiden, Aaliyah, Colton, Chloe, Brooklyn, Kyler, and Karsten. Helga was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Rudolph and Hans-Christoph. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at 845 Leesburg Rd., Columbia, SC 29209 on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 6-8 PM. The funeral will be held at SeaCoast Columbia at 631 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, 29229 on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 10:00 am. It will be followed by a short graveside service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Pastor Chris Russo will officiate. Following the services, the family will be receiving family and friends at her home at 7612 Pinedale Dr., Columbia, SC 29223 for food and stories. The family especially thanks to a few people Janice Simpler for her compassionate care given over the last 2 years, and Laura Winger for always being a friend and getting anything she needed. The Family requests any donations to be given to the following: Seacoast Church 2049 Savannah Hwy, Charleston SC 29407 Oliver Gospel Mission Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close