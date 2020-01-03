Hellan Moseley Prim LEXINGTON Hellan Moseley Prim, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 13, 1927 in Whitmire, SC to the late Betty Thomas and Frank Smith Moseley. Mrs. Prim was a member of Rose Hill Presbyterian Church and had attended Lexington Baptist Church. Mrs. Prim retired from the S.C. Department of Labor. She always cherished her daily devotional time, enjoyed gardening and loved spending precious time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Smith (Jim) of Lexington; son, Lloyd Prim, Jr. (Pam) of Lexington; four grandchildren, James Smith, Jr. (Bess) of Cayce, Jason Prim (Amanda) of Lexington, Elizabeth Willis (Shawn) of Mt. Pleasant, Katie Prim of Chapin and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Prim, Sr. and sister, Betty Ruth Brasfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lexington Baptist Church Chapel with interment to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020