Henrietta C. Nass COLUMBIA - Mrs. Henrietta C. Nass, of Columbia SC, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 89. Henrietta, affectionately known as "Henri", was born on December 30, 1930, in Pittsburgh PA., to the late Henrietta and Fred Bowden. Henrietta was a loving and faithful wife of over 65 years, a devoted and caring mother, and a nurturing grandmother. After graduating from Dormont High School in Pittsburgh, Henrietta was employed for a number of years by the brokerage firm of Reed, Lear & Co. before leaving to start a family. Later she worked for Fluoramics in Saddle River, New Jersey. Her passions included playing golf, and she served on the Board of Directors at Ramsey (NJ) Golf and Country Club. She was also a member (non-military) of the Women's Golf Association at Fort Jackson (SC) Golf Club. Henrietta learned to play tennis while living in Florida and also took up Platform and Paddle Tennis later in life. She was a fantastic cook, read many books, and loved to play bridge. Henrietta was a member of the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church in Columbia SC. She is survived by her husband of 65 years David A. Nass Sr. of Columbia SC, daughter Beth Benjamin (Michael) of Boston, sons Daniel Nass (Elizabeth) of Dallas, and Dean Nass of West Palm Beach, and loving grand kids, Miles Benjamin, Audrey Benjamin, Emily Benjamin, John-Paul Nass and Marguerite Nass. Henrietta was preceded in death by her son, David A. Nass Jr., and her sister, Ann L. Lyness. A private burial is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, Columbia SC. http://www.svpc.org/ Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.