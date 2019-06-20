Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henrietta Geneva Rivers Shepherd. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 View Map Service 11:00 AM The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church 5228 Farrow Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henrietta Geneva Rivers Shepherd COLUMBIA - Henrietta Geneva Rivers Shepherd was born on September 11, 1931 in Summerville (Dorchester County) South Carolina to the late Eugenia Limehouse Rivers and Henry Rivers. She went to be with her God on Friday, June 15, 2019 at Richland Memorial Heart Center in Columbia, South Carolina. Henrietta Geneva Rivers Shepherd attended public school in Summerville, SC. She was a graduate of Alston High School, Class of 1951. She married the love of her life, Leroy Shepherd. While living in Columbia, she worked at the University of South Carolina, Meadowfield Elementary School, and the South Carolina Archive Association, among other places. She joined The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church more than 60 years ago and was dedicated and faithful. She was a member of District IV Prince Hall Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star (OES) #342. She leaves behind a loving family to cherish precious memories. Her 3 children: Leroy Shepherd, Jr., Loretta Maxine Shepherd Glasgow, and Constance Elaine Shepherd Goldsberry. Her 7 beloved grandchildren: Leroy Shepherd III, Vonetta Deone Shepherd Cleckley Thorne, Anthony Isaac Evans II, Sophia Elizabeth Williams, Egeria Henrietta Goldsberry, Lettie Maxine Goldsberry, Shakirrah Elizabeth Goldsberry. Her 2 great-grandchildren: Jackson Kinnard Thorne, and Sariyah Maria Goldsberry-Wilson, and one son-in-law, Clarence Bernard Williams. She leaves a large family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends who will forever cherish her and remember her for the loving person she was. The homegoing service for Henrietta Geneva Rivers Shepherd will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 11:00 AM at The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 5228 Farrow Road, with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Family Visitation will be held today, June 20, 2019 from 6-8pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

