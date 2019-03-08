Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henriette Moss. View Sign

Henriette "Jeddie" Kirby Moss WEST COLUMBIA AND GASTON - Henriette "Jeddie" Kirby Moss, a resident of West Columbia and Gaston, SC, died at home peacefully in Gaston, SC, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Mrs. Moss was born on September 28, 1947 in Columbia, SC. At the time of her passing she was married to Timothy O. Moss, a still current resident of Gaston, SC, and had been for 47 years. She was the daughter of William C. Kirby (b. 1911) and Margueritte B. Shull (b. 1915), both of whom preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her brother, William "Billy" Kirby Jr. Jeddie resided in West Columbia, SC most of her life. She was named after her paternal grandmother, Jeddie Leona Fields (b. 1875 in Philadelphia, PA who migrated to South Carolina). Jeddie spent her childhood being raised amongst many of her aunts, uncles and cousins along Raleigh St. in old West Columbia. Jeddie's mother (Margueritte) had complications during her labor with Jeddie, resulting in Jeddie being raised in her early years of her life by her maternal grandmother, Bessie Catherine Buff Shull (b. 1880) of whom she was very fond. Jeddie was an avid baker and was well known for her pound cakes. She also enjoyed gardening and had a special fondness and talent for growing rose bushes. Jeddie learned to play the piano at an early age and played it throughout her adulthood. Jeddie was also a dedicated school bus driver for Lexington County School District Four for many years. Surviving is her husband, Timothy O. Moss of Gaston, SC who lovingly cared for her at home during her last months. Surviving children include, Linda Moss Ellisor (Troy Ellisor), Stephanie C. Moss and Phillip A. Moss. Surviving grandchildren Breanna Wingard, Carlie Crocker, and Kobie Ellisor. Surviving Great-Granddaughter Loralei Grace Ann Crocker. Visitation will be held at New Hope Baptist Church located outside of South Congaree at 3254 Princeton Road, WestColumbia, S.C. 29170 on March 9, 2019 from12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Following the visitation, services will be held at 2:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church with burial following at Elmwood Cemetery and Gardens located at 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Rose Society in her memory (

Henriette "Jeddie" Kirby Moss WEST COLUMBIA AND GASTON - Henriette "Jeddie" Kirby Moss, a resident of West Columbia and Gaston, SC, died at home peacefully in Gaston, SC, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Mrs. Moss was born on September 28, 1947 in Columbia, SC. At the time of her passing she was married to Timothy O. Moss, a still current resident of Gaston, SC, and had been for 47 years. She was the daughter of William C. Kirby (b. 1911) and Margueritte B. Shull (b. 1915), both of whom preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her brother, William "Billy" Kirby Jr. Jeddie resided in West Columbia, SC most of her life. She was named after her paternal grandmother, Jeddie Leona Fields (b. 1875 in Philadelphia, PA who migrated to South Carolina). Jeddie spent her childhood being raised amongst many of her aunts, uncles and cousins along Raleigh St. in old West Columbia. Jeddie's mother (Margueritte) had complications during her labor with Jeddie, resulting in Jeddie being raised in her early years of her life by her maternal grandmother, Bessie Catherine Buff Shull (b. 1880) of whom she was very fond. Jeddie was an avid baker and was well known for her pound cakes. She also enjoyed gardening and had a special fondness and talent for growing rose bushes. Jeddie learned to play the piano at an early age and played it throughout her adulthood. Jeddie was also a dedicated school bus driver for Lexington County School District Four for many years. Surviving is her husband, Timothy O. Moss of Gaston, SC who lovingly cared for her at home during her last months. Surviving children include, Linda Moss Ellisor (Troy Ellisor), Stephanie C. Moss and Phillip A. Moss. Surviving grandchildren Breanna Wingard, Carlie Crocker, and Kobie Ellisor. Surviving Great-Granddaughter Loralei Grace Ann Crocker. Visitation will be held at New Hope Baptist Church located outside of South Congaree at 3254 Princeton Road, WestColumbia, S.C. 29170 on March 9, 2019 from12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Following the visitation, services will be held at 2:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church with burial following at Elmwood Cemetery and Gardens located at 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Rose Society in her memory ( https://www.rose.org/donate ). Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

803-794-1743 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close