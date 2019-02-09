Rev. Henry Alexander, III HOPKINS - Funeral services for Rev. Henry Alexander, III, will be 11 AM Monday, February 11, 2019, at Northminster Presbyterian Church (USA) in Columbia, SC, with interment at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 10 AM Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 10, 2019, 12-4 PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel, and the public may view Monday, from 10 AM until the hour of service at the sanctuary. Rev. Henry Alexander, III, transitioned Monday, February 4, 2019, at the WJB Dorn VA Medical Center. Born in Charlotte, NC, he was a son of the late Henry Alexander, Jr., and Jacqueline Frazier Alexander. He proudly served in the United States Army, retiring after over twenty-five years. He gave equal time in service to his faith, beginning his pastoral journey prior to his 1994 graduation from seminary. Surviving are his wife, Vivian; two children; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters; and a brother. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the . Visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Palmer Memorial Chapel
1200 Fontaine Place
Columbia, SC 29202
803-786-6300
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2019