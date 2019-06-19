Henry "Bull" Author Taylor Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Henry "Bull" Author Taylor Jr. 72 passed away Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the Late Henry Author Taylor Sr. and Lenora Taylor. He is survived by a longtime companion Evelyn Sanford of West Columbia and her family. Daughter, Melissa Taylor and Son, Adam Taylor of Gaston. Grandchildren, William HR Deaton, Lane Taylor, Devan Taylor, Breanna Taylor, Brittany Guerriero, Savannah Sawyer, Michael Pilot who he loved as one of his own. Brother, Roger Taylor of and Sister, Patricia Watts. He is preceded in death by Son, Tom Taylor. Brother, Vernon Taylor and Sister Polly Benton. Henry served in the US Army from 1968-1972. He worked as a mechanic for Love Chevrolet for many years. He loved fishing, Nascar, dirt track racing and his beloved cat, Ally cat. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 20th, 2019 from 6-8 pm at 124 Oak Street, West Columbia, 29170.

