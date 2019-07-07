Henry C. Cassady CAMDEN A service to celebrate the life of Henry Carrison "Hank" Cassady, 83, will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. Phillip Gerrald will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Camden First Baptist Church or the Kershaw County Fine Art Center. Mr. Cassady passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Tommy Lee and Minnie Mae Bradley Cassady. He was member of Antioch Baptist Church and attended Camden First Baptist Church. He was former volunteer with the Fine Art Center and a member of Camden Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, crafts and woodworking. Surviving are his wife, Dixie Ann Brink Cassady; daughters, Kari Ann Cave and Beverly Corrine Thornton; step children, Jeffrey Van Nort and Jason Van Nort; brother, Ed Cassady; sisters, Polly Walden, Margaret Holly and Virginia Williams; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a step son, Gregory Van Nort; brother Billy Webb; and sisters, Thelma Jackson and Kay Kahill. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on July 7, 2019