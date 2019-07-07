Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Cassady. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry C. Cassady CAMDEN A service to celebrate the life of Henry Carrison "Hank" Cassady, 83, will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. Phillip Gerrald will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Camden First Baptist Church or the Kershaw County Fine Art Center. Mr. Cassady passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Tommy Lee and Minnie Mae Bradley Cassady. He was member of Antioch Baptist Church and attended Camden First Baptist Church. He was former volunteer with the Fine Art Center and a member of Camden Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, crafts and woodworking. Surviving are his wife, Dixie Ann Brink Cassady; daughters, Kari Ann Cave and Beverly Corrine Thornton; step children, Jeffrey Van Nort and Jason Van Nort; brother, Ed Cassady; sisters, Polly Walden, Margaret Holly and Virginia Williams; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a step son, Gregory Van Nort; brother Billy Webb; and sisters, Thelma Jackson and Kay Kahill. Sign the online register at

Henry C. Cassady CAMDEN A service to celebrate the life of Henry Carrison "Hank" Cassady, 83, will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. Phillip Gerrald will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Camden First Baptist Church or the Kershaw County Fine Art Center. Mr. Cassady passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Tommy Lee and Minnie Mae Bradley Cassady. He was member of Antioch Baptist Church and attended Camden First Baptist Church. He was former volunteer with the Fine Art Center and a member of Camden Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, crafts and woodworking. Surviving are his wife, Dixie Ann Brink Cassady; daughters, Kari Ann Cave and Beverly Corrine Thornton; step children, Jeffrey Van Nort and Jason Van Nort; brother, Ed Cassady; sisters, Polly Walden, Margaret Holly and Virginia Williams; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a step son, Gregory Van Nort; brother Billy Webb; and sisters, Thelma Jackson and Kay Kahill. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Published in The State on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close