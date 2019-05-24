Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Cleatus Godwin. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Godwin CAMDEN - Funeral services for Henry Cleatus Godwin, 85, of Camden, SC, will be held at Hermitage Baptist Church in the Family Life Center at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Rev. Mark Hopkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Malvern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden, SC Chapel on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00 PM 7:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Legacy of Faith Fund at Hermitage Baptist Church, 814 Jefferson Davis Highway, Camden, SC. Cleatus died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Cleatus was born in Camden, SC, the son of the late Winfred Bell and Henry Cleve Godwin. He was owner and operator of Godwin Cabinet Shop and Godwin Carpet and Floor Covering, Inc. He was a teacher and former music director for 30 years at Malvern Hill Baptist Church and Deacon at Hermitage Baptist Church. He was an avid Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves fan. Cleatus is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bonnie Small Godwin; son, Keith Godwin (Janice); daughter, Glenda G. Frost; grandchildren, Kelly Keeler (Scott), Kenny Godwin (Grace), Jessica Clyburn (Glenn) and Rebecca Frost; grandson-in-law, Cliff Boone and 8 great-grandchildren all of Camden, SC. Cleatus was predeceased by 6 siblings; son in law, Lee Frost and granddaughter, Erica Boone. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Godwin family at

Henry Godwin CAMDEN - Funeral services for Henry Cleatus Godwin, 85, of Camden, SC, will be held at Hermitage Baptist Church in the Family Life Center at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Rev. Mark Hopkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Malvern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden, SC Chapel on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00 PM 7:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Legacy of Faith Fund at Hermitage Baptist Church, 814 Jefferson Davis Highway, Camden, SC. Cleatus died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Cleatus was born in Camden, SC, the son of the late Winfred Bell and Henry Cleve Godwin. He was owner and operator of Godwin Cabinet Shop and Godwin Carpet and Floor Covering, Inc. He was a teacher and former music director for 30 years at Malvern Hill Baptist Church and Deacon at Hermitage Baptist Church. He was an avid Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves fan. Cleatus is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bonnie Small Godwin; son, Keith Godwin (Janice); daughter, Glenda G. Frost; grandchildren, Kelly Keeler (Scott), Kenny Godwin (Grace), Jessica Clyburn (Glenn) and Rebecca Frost; grandson-in-law, Cliff Boone and 8 great-grandchildren all of Camden, SC. Cleatus was predeceased by 6 siblings; son in law, Lee Frost and granddaughter, Erica Boone. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Godwin family at www.kornegayfuneral.com Published in The State on May 24, 2019

