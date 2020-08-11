1/2
Henry Coleman Momand Jr.
Henry Coleman Momand Jr. COLUMBIA - Henry Coleman Momand Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Henry was born November 10, 1936 in Macon, GA. He was the only son of the late Henry Coleman Momand Sr. and Bertha Dixon Momand. Henry was a graduate of Lanier High School, class of 1954 and later went on to attend Mercer University of Macon, GA, where he graduated with the class of 1958. While at Mercer, Henry was an active member of his ATO Greek fraternity, and throughout his time there, he met his beloved wife, Anita Shuman of Vidalia, GA. They fell in love almost instantly and were married on September 1 of 1957. Henry and Anita were married for 60 wonderful years and were blessed with 3 beautiful daughters, Cindy, Kim and Christy. They resided in Macon, GA as a family for many years before they relocated to Columbia, SC in 1974. After college, Henry served as a part-time service member of the Air Force National Guard for 6 years. He then went on to be employed by Gay & Taylor as an insurance adjuster and manager for 32 years and eventually went on to retire from Companion, where he was the Director of Claims. Henry was very dedicated to the things that were important to him, and in turn, ended up serving as President of Unit 160, for the state of South Carolina, with over 200 members at the time. Later, Henry served as Governor to the Mid Atlantic Bridge Conference where he was chairman of the bylaws committee. Henry was also President of the Yacht Cove Home Owners Association for 7 years, where he and his wife resided for 39 years. Above all else, Henry was a devoted husband and father to his wife and three daughters. They were without a doubt the apple of his eye, and his greatest loves. Henry enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved to play golf, tennis and read in his spare time. Henry was quite the avid bridge player, where he held the prestigious title of 'Ruby Life Master'. He served as President of the Macon Duplicate Bridge Club for 2 terms in the 1960s and then was President for the Columbia Duplicate Bridge Club for 3 terms in the late 1970s. He enjoyed many hobbies and sports, but mostly loved time spent with his family and loved ones. He will be remembered most for his love and devotion to his family, his intelligence and his sense of humor. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bertha Momand and his loving wife, Anita Momand. He is survived by his three daughters, Cindy Hudson (Chuck) of Columbia, SC, Kim Maness (Dave) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Christy Edens Kilpatrick (Zach) of Columbia, SC. Henry is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Taylor Black (Jonathan, Savannah, Dawson, Julie) of Lexington, SC, Rachel York (CT, Jenna, Ally) of Lexington, SC, Megan Benton (Jay) of Greenville, SC, Coleman Maness (Jackie) of Greenville, SC, and Sam Edens, Henry Edens, and Gray Kilpatrick of Columbia, SC. A Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbia Duplicate Bridge Club at 77 Brighton Hill Rd, Columbia, SC 29223. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for everyone's love and generosity at this time. Dunbar Funeral Home Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 11, 2020.
