Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092

Henry F. "Pat" Murphy Jr. LONE TREE, CO - Henry F. Murphy Jr. "Pat" 87, of Lone Tree Colorado, formerly of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sky Ridge Hospital in Lone Tree, Colorado. He was born in Columbia SC on April 29, 1932 to Henry Franklin Murphy Sr. and Cleyle Rose. His parents listed above, daughter Melinda Bean and sister Alice Murphy preceded him in death. Pat lived in Columbia and graduated from the University of South Carolina where he learned to love football, especially pulling for the Gamecocks. After marrying, he and Barbara lived in Arlington, VA, where they raised their family of 4. He then retired from Naval Sea Systems Command where he helped engineer electronics for America's war ships. The call of South Carolina pulled him back "home" until he decided to move to Colorado to be with family. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 62 years; children Henry Franklin Murphy III "Frank", Angela (Steven) McLaughlin, and Jennifer (John) Jordan; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Pat enjoyed being active in the United Methodist Church, reading the newspaper, traveling, bowling, and watching Fox News. His family described him as very loving and a hard working father to the end. All who knew and loved him will miss him. Visitation hours will be 1 to 2 p.m. followed by services at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home, 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia, SC 29209, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ashland United Methodist Church, Columbia SC or .

