Henry Graham Hill, Jr.
March 5, 1946 - November 15, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Henry Graham Hill, Jr., 74, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Many, LA surrounded by family.
Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Henry Graham Hill, Sr. and Phyllis Iobst Hill.
Graham was a member of Alice Drive Baptist Church, the Santee Summer Ministry "Boat Church," and the American Philatelic Society. He was a graduate of Edmunds High School in Sumter and after graduating from the University of South Carolina moved back to Sumter in 1970. He was a retired Accounting Manager at Korn Industries/Sumter Cabinet Company and had a great love for fine furniture.
Graham was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at the age of 4 and was passionate about raising money for research to find a cure. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone who needed it in any way he could. Graham always loved music and sang with a rich bass voice. He loved telling jokes, playing cards, and fishing with his father in his younger years.
Surviving are his children, Elizabeth Peña (Thomas), Jennifer Miller (Flint), Amanda Taunton, Rebecca Penfield (Wade), Jonathan McDonald (Charli), Jason McDonald (Aubre), and Rachel Hill; special friend, Marla Talley and her daughters Christine, Lauren, Rebecca and their families.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Elizabeth "Bett" Hill.
Funeral Services will be held at 4 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Alice Drive Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Clay Smith and Rev. Dr. Reginald Thackston officiating.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 3 to 4 P.M. Sunday at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sumter Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org
) or to Alice Drive Baptist Church, 1305 Loring Mill Road, Sumter, SC 29150.
