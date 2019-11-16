Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Holt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Holt I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 CONWAY, SC - Henry Holt, 84, went to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 13, 2019. Born November 3, 1935 in Conway, SC, he was the fifth son of Lewis Morgan and Elnita Ward Holt. After completing high school, Henry joined the US Air Force where he spent the best 20 years. His overseas assignments included: Newfoundland, Canada; Labrador, Canada; Rabat, Morocco; Ramstein, Germany; Frankfurt, Germany; and Da Nang, Vietnam. His stateside assignments were: Lackland AFB, Texas; F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming; Scott AFB, Illinois; Norton AFB, California; McConnell AFB, Kansas; and Andrews AFB, Maryland. Henry retired at The National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. Henry was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Vietnam. After retirement from the US Air Force, Henry worked for Eastman Kodak for 19 years as a field engineer. After retiring from Kodak, Henry worked for Palmetto Microfilm. At the age of 71, Henry took up the hobby of running. After one year of self-training, he qualified for and ran the Boston Marathon at 72 years of age. Henry ran 5 marathons and countless half-marathons. He held 4 state records. He is the only over-80 runner to ever do a double quarry run. Henry was the 2017 Running Ambassador of the Year for the Columbia Running Club. Henry would like to thank all the members of the Columbia Running Club for their love and support. Rest assured he loved each of you very much. He leaves behind his wonderful wife of 52 years Margaret Ann Bledsoe Holt; four daughters, Angela (Sam) Hogue of Idaho, Belinda (John) Fischer of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Carla Sox of Lexington, and Denise (Robby) Fairey of Lexington; one brother, Francis Holt and nine grandchildren. Henry is predeceased by his father, mother, and three brothers. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 16th at Holland Avenue Baptist Church with the Reverends Dow Welsh, Charles Wilson, and Dr. Ken Harmon officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Henry will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Henry's family would like to thank the Columbia Running Club for their outpouring of support and devotion, Holland Avenue Baptist Church for their love and kindness, and Susan Fleming and family and Mike Bledsoe and family for their steadfast support and love. Henry wrote his obituary in the months before he passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

