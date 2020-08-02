Henry Kelley HARTSVILLE, SC - A private funeral service for Mr. Henry Adams Kelley, 82, will be held on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at Kelleytown Baptist Church. The Rev. Lin Kirkman and the Rev. Hazel Mixon will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Mr. Kelley died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Hartsville, SC, he was the son of the late Henry Acie Kelley and Ruth Adams Kelley. Surviving are his wife, Frances Segars Kelley of Hartsville, SC; daughter, Dawn White (Richard "BoBo" Moore) of Bishopville, SC; granddaughters, Sarah White and Alex White of Bishopville, SC; son-in-law, Davis A. White Jr. of Bishopville, SC; brother, Manly Kelley (Sandra) of Hartsville, SC; sisters, Dora McGrew of Columbia, SC, Alsie Kelley of Hartsville, SC, Naomi Jackson (John) of Hartsville, SC as well as many nieces and nephews. Henry graduated from Hartsville High School and served in the SC National Guard. He was retired from W. R. Grace and the SC Department of Agriculture. He was a member of Kelleytown Baptist Church, Moose Lodge, Patesville Masonic Lodge # 295, Red Fez, Jolly Jeepsters, and Omar Shrine. He enjoyed volunteering his time and cooking skills to help many local organizations and he provided a free community garden for many years. He always enjoyed cooking and entertaining his friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Sid Kelley; sisters, Elizabeth Gardner and Christine Gilbert. Memorials may be made to Kelleytown Baptist Church, 2609 Kelleytown Rd., Hartsville, SC 29550. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store