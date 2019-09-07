Henry L. Vehorn TUSCALOOSA, AL - Henry Lewis Vehorn, 76, husband of Evelyn Sanders Vehorn passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home in Tuscaloosa, AL. Henry was born in Greenville, SC, a son of the late Leon and Gladys Bishop Vehorn. He attended Clemson University and retired after 35 years with Bellsouth. During his time at Clemson University he met his wife, Evelyn Sanders, whom he was married to for 54 years. He attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa. He was a loving husband, father, and was the "Greatest Papa" to his grandkids. Surviving are his wife of the home; daughter, Stephanie Seawell (Jay) of Tuscaloosa, AL; grandchildren, Brooke Carter (Tyler), Jackson Seawell and Lauren Seawell; brother Ronnie Vehorn of Columbia, SC; and sisters, Gloria Nelson (Avery) of Anderson and Martha Ann Vehorn (Don) of Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Danny Vehorn. A graveside service will be held 10 AM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central, SC. Condolences may be expressed at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd., Central SC 29630.
Published in The State on Sept. 7, 2019