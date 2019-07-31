Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Lide DuRant. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Graveside service DuRant-New Harmony Cemetery the corner of I-95 and N. Brewington Road Gable , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Lide DuRant MOUNT PLEASANT - On Thursday, July 24, 2019, Henry Lide DuRant (Bongo) entered into eternal rest at the age of 83. His Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at DuRant-New Harmony Cemetery at the corner of I-95 and N. Brewington Road, Gable, SC. A visitation and refreshments will follow at New Harmony Presbyterian Church, 1174 New Harmony Church Road, Alcolu, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Bongo was born at home February 6, 1936 in Plowden Mill Township, Clarendon County, to Warren and Geneva DuRant. He graduated from Manning High School (1953) and The Citadel (1957). After a year of study at The University of Paris and The University of Strasbourg on Fulbright Scholarship, he entered active duty and served as an officer in Army Intelligence until his retirement, as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1978. Colonel DuRant served with both tactical and theater level units in France and Germany. He was also stationed in Southeast Asia for nine years, serving in Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia. He was assigned twice as assistant Army attaché with the Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Vientiane, Laos. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as Director of Plans, Programs, and Analysis with US Army Intelligence and Security Command and was the Army representative to the Intelligence Community Interagency Training Committee. After retirement, he completed his Master's degree in Political Science (National Security Studies) at Georgetown University in 1981. He joined the South Carolina State Guard in May 1982 and was full-time Administrative Officer from January 1984-March 1995. Then he became Command Historian and Commander, Military History Detachment. He retired from the state guard in 1999 with the rank of Brigadier General, and was awarded The Order of The Silver Crescent by Governor Jim Hodges. Bongo loved family and history above everything. Therefore, genealogy was a passion. He belonged to many historical societies including Sons of Confederate Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, South Carolina Historical Society, Colonial War, Sons of the American Revolution, Washington Light Infantry and many more. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Ravenel DuRant; his children Lide, Kathryn and Jervey; and three grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Dr. Rene Ravenel Endowed Scholarship at the College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George St., Charleston, SC 29424 or French Huguenot Church, 44 Queen Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

