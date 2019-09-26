Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Martin COLUMBIA - Henry Martin, age 95, was inducted into the Heaven Hall of Fame on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born June 21, 1924 in Columbia, S.C., son of Henry and Rose Turner Martin. Mr. Martin attended USC where he was the first freshman to play varsity basketball. In 1943, he left Carolina and joined the Navy to serve his country in World War II. He returned to USC to complete his college basketball career in 1947 and became the first player to score 1,000 points, setting the bar for many talented players to follow. He capped his career with a 32-point performance as the Gamecocks defeated archrival Clemson in 1949. When he left the game that night, he had more points than the entire Clemson team. To him this was the highlight of his college basketball career. Henry was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 and was honored as Carolina's SEC Legend in 2012. He was also a member of the South Carolina Basketball Referees Hall of Fame. Henry married Carmella Tronco in 1946 and joined the family restaurant business. He and Carmella owned the Villa Troncountil passing it down to their daughter and son-in-law. Henry and Carmella were inducted into the South Carolina Restaurant Hall of Fame. They also received the key to the city on Villa Tronco's 75th anniversary. Mr. Martin was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed attending the Opera and Broadway nights at Villa Tronco with his dear friends. Henry was a lifelong Gamecock fan but more than that he loved watching his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting events. He was a role model, mentor and coach not only for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren but for so many of their friends and teammates. Mr. Martin was also a Cardinal Newman booster and was instrumental in starting that high school's athletic program. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years Carmella Tronco Martin, his sister Lee Martin Woolbright, his four children, Dr. Hank Martin and wife Katie, Sara Martin McAllister and husband Rob, Carmella Martin Roche and husband Joe and David Martin. Also, ten grandchildren, Courtney Martin Bray and husband John, Kellee Martin Edwards and husband Leon, Henry Martin III and wife Michelle, Patrick McAllister and wife Leigh, Kate McAllister Donovan and husband Tim, Emily McAllister Antonowicz and husband Casey, Bonner Roche and wife Kristen, Carmelina Roche Nieto and husband Luis, Toth Martin and Mella Rose Martin. Fourteen great grandchildren, Dylan and Hayden Edwards, Raleigh Bray, Collin, Rowan and Nola Grace McAllister, Sadie and Avery Donovan, Adam and Andrew Antonowicz, Tripp, Donovan and Jorja Roche and Viviana Nieto. And a host of nieces and nephews. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be immediately following the Rosary until 8:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Joseph. Memories may be shared at

