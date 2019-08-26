Henry Gene "Lollipop" Mender COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Henry Gene "Lollipop" Mender will be held 1 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Tuesday at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road with burial at Promised Land Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Mender will be held today from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his daughters, Shell Mender and Brittany Porterfield; sons, Brian Porterfield and Hude Keller, Jr.; devoted companion, Betty James; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Mender can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 26, 2019